VIRTUAL ---- Looks at Books at Liberty Hall

Carol Baughman will present this virtual talk about Margaret Wise Brown, the author of Goodnight Moon and many other children’s books. Margaret was the great-great-granddaughter of John and Margaretta Brown. This talk will explore her biography and her place as a children’s literature pioneer. This presentation is part of the Looks at Books series of virtual talks about authors, books, and unpublished works. All talks are via Zoom. $10 per talk, or buy six and get one free.

About

Liberty Hall Historic Site (LHHS) serves as a learning center that engages the public in exploring the history, politics, social and cultural life in early Kentucky through the homes, gardens, documents, and artifacts of Senator John Brown and his family.

For more information call 502-227-2560 or visit libertyhall.org