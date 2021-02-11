VIRTUAL ---- Looks at Books at Liberty Hall

VIRTUAL ----

Looks at Books - The Writings of Robert Burns Wilson, Thursday, April 15, 1 p.m.

Robert Burns Wilson is best known in central Kentucky for his watercolors. But he also published poetry and a novel that received national attention. In this presentation, Beth Caffery Carter will share Wilson’s story and Richard Taylor will talk about Wilson’s poetry.This presentation is part of the Looks at Books series of virtual talks about authors, books, and unpublished works. All talks are via Zoom. $10 per talk, or buy six and get one free.

About

Liberty Hall Historic Site (LHHS) serves as a learning center that engages the public in exploring the history, politics, social and cultural life in early Kentucky through the homes, gardens, documents, and artifacts of Senator John Brown and his family.

For more information call 502-227-2560 or visit libertyhall.org