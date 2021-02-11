VIRTUAL ---- Looks at Books at Liberty Hall

VIRTUAL ----

Looks at Books - George Rogers Clark and William Croghan, Thursday, May 20, 1 p.m.

In this talk Gwynne Potts will chronicle the Revolutionary War through the experiences of Virginia officers, Clark and Croghan. Clark, the military and civilian commander of the West, and Croghan, a Continental Army major who rode with Washington and witnessed Cornwallis' surrender. From their Louisville base, Clark and Croghan knew the famous and infamous: Mohawk chief Joseph Brant, Thomas Jefferson, James Wilkinson, John Brown, Little Turtle, Citizen Genet and Aaron Burr

About

