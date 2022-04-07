× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

VIRTUAL PRESENTATION: Wild, Wonderful West Virginia

West Virginia has had more fun poked at it than nearly any other state. But, there are some vast resources in the history of this, the “restored government of Virginia.”

The Kentucky Genealogical Society is proud to welcome back member Peggy Lauritzen, AG, FOGS. Peggy is a recipient of the Association of Professional Genealogists Laura G. Prescott Award for Exemplary Service to Professional Genealogy. In 2018, Peggy was named a Fellow of the Ohio Genealogical Society. She has a column that runs regularly in Reminisce Magazine.

Registration fee is $15. Kentucky Genealogical Society members should use discount code: MEMBER during registration to register for free.

For more information visit kygs.org/what-we-do/educational-events/calendar.html/event/2022/04/07/wild-wonderful-west-virginia-/357326