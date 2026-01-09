VIRTUAL: Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

We are excited to announce our 13th Annual Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle!

Lexus of Lexington is raffling off a brand new 2026 Lexus RX 350 Premium! All proceeds will benefit Golisano Children's Hospital (formerly known as Kentucky Children's Hospital) and Woodhill Community Center. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold and are $100 each. Tickets can exclusively be purchased online at littleonesraffle.com

The Raffle Drawing will be held on March 22nd, 2026, at 4:00 pm Eastern at Lexus of Lexington and open to the public.

For more information visit littleonesraffle.com

