VOICES of Kentuckiana Presents We Belong

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

VOICES spring concert, “We Belong,” will be presented at The Kentucky Center (501 W Main Street) in the Bomhard Theatre on Sunday, April 15th, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Tickets for “We Belong” will go on sale December 8th at VoicesKY.org, KentuckyCenter.org or by calling 502-584-7777. Artistic Director, Jeff Buhrman says “VOICES is excited to sing our first performance at the Kentucky Center with a concert of hope, love, and finding strength together in a diverse community. As Pat Benatar wrote 'We belong to the light, we belong to the thunder...we belong together."

VOICES of Kentuckiana is an all-inclusive chorus for the community that celebrates diversity and is dedicated to fostering positive social change through artistic excellence. We value inclusion, courage, musicianship, cooperation, empowerment, integrity, and joy. Under the new leadership of Artistic Director Jeff Buhrman, VOICES produces entertaining, engaging, and enlightening musical performances.

For more information call 502-584-7777 or visit voicesky.org.

