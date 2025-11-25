Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC

Create your own small art-book with the help of artist Kristen Miller! Learn the art of zine making and how to share your own ideas and love to more people. Great for making unique valentines to keep or give away. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC - 2026-02-07 10:00:00 ical