× Expand KMAC Woman using scissors to cut a piece of paper for a collage.

Valen-Zines Adult Workshop at KMAC

Create your own small art-book with the help of artist Kristen Miller! Learn the art of zine making and how to share your own ideas and love to more people. Great for making unique valentines to keep or give away. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org