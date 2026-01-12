Valentine Charcu for Two at Midway Art Studios
to
Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Midway Art Studios
Charcuterie for Two, items may vary.
Valentine Charcu for Two at Midway Art Studios
Gather with us to craft the ultimate "love language" on a plate! In this guided workshop, you’ll learn the art of food styling as you build a stunning, delicious board for two on a heart-shaped bamboo plate. Whether you’re making a gift for someone special or prepping for a romantic night in, you’ll enjoy a relaxing atmosphere filled with mocktails, music, and mingling.
The Spread: Premium cheeses, meats, olives, fresh fruits, and sweet treats.
The Perk: Take home your custom creation and the bamboo plate!
Cost: $46
For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops