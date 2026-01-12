× Expand Midway Art Studios Charcuterie for Two, items may vary.

Valentine Charcu for Two at Midway Art Studios

Gather with us to craft the ultimate "love language" on a plate! In this guided workshop, you’ll learn the art of food styling as you build a stunning, delicious board for two on a heart-shaped bamboo plate. Whether you’re making a gift for someone special or prepping for a romantic night in, you’ll enjoy a relaxing atmosphere filled with mocktails, music, and mingling.

The Spread: Premium cheeses, meats, olives, fresh fruits, and sweet treats.

The Perk: Take home your custom creation and the bamboo plate!

Cost: $46

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops