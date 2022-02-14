Valentine Getaway Package in Oldham County

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Bluegrass Country Estate B&B

ONGOING through March 1.

There is no better place than Oldham County, KY to treat the one you love to a fabulous Valentine Getaway! From luxury beds and breakfasts to craft bourbons and horse farm tours, Oldham County is the perfect place to enjoy all things Kentucky in one convenient stop! 20 minutes from downtown Louisville and an hour from Cincinnati, OH, on Interstate 71.

Valentine getaway Package includes 3 FREEBIES:

1 - FREE Sticky Buns or Whoopie Pies delivered fresh from the oven of our local bakery and waiting for you at check-in.

2 - The perfect after-dinner Evening Stroll admission through ArtWalk at Hermitage Farm is on the agenda with this Valentine stay! Each night, after the sun sets, the woods behind Barn8 restaurant come alive! Over 1,500 feet of boardwalk weave alongside a creek as intricate projections illuminate the surrounding landscape. ArtWalk reservations must be made by the Tourism Office in advance of your stay.

*NOTE: Enjoy your one (1) Artwalk admission with or without dinner at Barn8. However, if you are interested in dinner, we highly suggest ADVANCE dinner reservations. They often sell out.

3 - Feel the Rumble of Trains on Main in the historic district of La Grange with a $15 gift certificate to be used for shopping and dining by the tracks!

Promotional Details:

Package requires a 2-night stay in an Oldham County hotel, B&B, or vacation home by March 1, 2022. This Package is limited to one package per booked room and requires at least one week’s notice. It’s that easy!

For more information call (502) 222-0056 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/