Valentine Murder Mystery at Cumberland Falls

Cumberland Falls has been a romantic getaway for decades. Bring you sweetie for a night of entertainment and relaxation. On Friday and Saturday evening, Murder and Merriment will entertain with an interactive mystery dinner theater! Lodge package includes dinner, show and breakfast for two for $ 199.95. Dinner & show is $ 39.95/person.

This years show is entitled the "Newly Dead Game" .

For more information call (606) 528-4121 or visit parks.ky.gov