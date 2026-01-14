Valentine's Day Comedy Showcase at Roselynn Hill Winery
Spend your Valentine's Day with wine and laughs at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.
It will be a great time with comics from across the region: Bonita Elery, Cali Botkin, Laura Cord, Katie Gayer and host Hillary Boston.
Each ticket good for $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.
For more information call 5027248311.
