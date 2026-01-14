Valentine's Day Comedy Showcase at Roselynn Hill Winery

Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299

Spend your Valentine's Day with wine and laughs at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.

It will be a great time with comics from across the region: Bonita Elery, Cali Botkin, Laura Cord, Katie Gayer and host Hillary Boston.

Each ticket good for $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy
5027248311
