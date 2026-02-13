× Expand Goodwood whiskey row 💕Do things a little different this Valentine’s Day! Show your appreciation for loved ones with live music, good drinks, and a great time!!💕 Tesia & Wayne : 4pm-7pm Kendra Remedios : 9pm-midnight

Valentine's Day Music at Goodwood

💕 Do things a little different this Valentine’s Day! Show your appreciation for loved ones with live music, good drinks, and a great time!! 💕

Tesia & Wayne : 4pm-7pm

Kendra Remedios : 9pm-midnight

For more information call 5029635096.