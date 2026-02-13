Valentine's Day Music at Goodwood

Goodwood Whiskey Row 121 W Main St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Valentine's Day Music at Goodwood

💕 Do things a little different this Valentine’s Day! Show your appreciation for loved ones with live music, good drinks, and a great time!! 💕

Tesia & Wayne : 4pm-7pm

Kendra Remedios : 9pm-midnight

For more information call 5029635096. 

Info

Concerts & Live Music
5029635096
