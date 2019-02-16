Valentine's Dinner at Elk Creek Vineyards

We are excited to take reservations for our 2019 Valentine's Day Dinner. We will be serving dinner Feb 14th - 17th

Thursday night 5-7pm

Friday night 4-8pm

Saturday 4-8pm

Sunday 2-6pm

You can make your table reservation and pre-select your meal online in order to guarantee we will have what you want.

Please join our free winery tour Thursday, Friday or Saturday 10:30am or 4pm

Sunday tour times are 1:30 or 4:30pm

We also have lodging available.

We will take walk-ins while seating and supplies last (subject to availability)

Chamber's Menu:

T-Bone Steak with tossed salad, loaded baked potato, asparagus, and roll

Tuscan Chicken served over wild rice, with tossed salad, steamed vegetables, and roll

Smoked Salmon with lemon dill cream sauce, with tossed salad, wild rice, steamed vegetables, and roll

Vegetarian Option will be mushroom and spinach puff pastry, with tossed salad, steamed vegetables, and roll

Appetizers will be choice of shrimp scampi dip or caprese stuffed portabella caps

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com