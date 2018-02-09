Valentine's Printmaking Workshop
LOCATION: Artworks at The Carver School
START: Feb 9, 2018, 5:30:00 PM
FINISH: Feb 9, 2018, 9:00:00 PM
INFO:
Friday, February 9th, 2018
5:30pm - 9pm
Artworks at the Carver Center
522 Patterson street, Lexington, KY 40508
FREE
Ages 8 & UP
Linocut, silkscreen and monotype printmaking!
You carve the card, we create a silkscreen for you to print, you make a hand drawn monotype card! We show you how, you do the work!
Fun for the whole family!
For more information call (859) 425-2058 or visit bgprintmakers.org