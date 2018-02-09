Valentine's Printmaking Workshop

Artworks at the Carver Center 522 Patterson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Valentine's Printmaking Workshop

LOCATION: Artworks at The Carver School

START: Feb 9, 2018, 5:30:00 PM

FINISH: Feb 9, 2018, 9:00:00 PM

Friday, February 9th, 2018

5:30pm - 9pm

Artworks at the Carver Center

522 Patterson street, Lexington, KY 40508

FREE

Ages 8 & UP

Linocut, silkscreen and monotype printmaking!

You carve the card, we create a silkscreen for you to print, you make a hand drawn monotype card! We show you how, you do the work!

Fun for the whole family!

For more information call (859) 425-2058 or visit bgprintmakers.org

View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Workshops
nov17dec18

