Valentine's Printmaking Workshop

LOCATION: Artworks at The Carver School

START: Feb 9, 2018, 5:30:00 PM

FINISH: Feb 9, 2018, 9:00:00 PM

INFO:

Friday, February 9th, 2018

5:30pm - 9pm

Artworks at the Carver Center

522 Patterson street, Lexington, KY 40508

FREE

Ages 8 & UP

Linocut, silkscreen and monotype printmaking!

You carve the card, we create a silkscreen for you to print, you make a hand drawn monotype card! We show you how, you do the work!

Fun for the whole family!

For more information call (859) 425-2058 or visit bgprintmakers.org