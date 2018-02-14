Valentine’s Day at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

On Friday, Feb. 9 through Wednesday, Feb. 14, guests can savor a special Valentine’s Day menu from executive chef Casper Van Drongelen, in addition to the regular menu. Featured items include lobster bisque with crème fraîche, cold-smoked bone-in ribeye with potatoes dauphine, and molten lava cake with bourbon cherries for dessert. Couples who dine on Wednesday, Feb. 14 will be treated to a complimentary glass of sparkling wine in the lounge after their meal. Reservations are recommended.

The Valentine’s Day menu includes:

Appetizers

Lobster bisque with crème fraîche and tarragon ($11)

Roasted spring vegetables with buttermilk dressing and pea vines ($9)

Entrées

Cold-smoked bone-in ribeye with potatoes dauphine and horseradish cream ($42)

Scallop ravioli with oven-dried tomato, wild mushrooms, spinach and gremolata ($30)

Dessert

Molten lava cake with dark chocolate and bourbon cherries ($9)

About 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen:

Located at 350 W. Chestnut Street on the 8th floor of Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is a spacious, all glass restaurant that features both an indoor and outdoor dining and drinking experience in Louisville. As the only rooftop bar in the city, 8UP offers the best in unparalleled views. Executive chef Van Drongelen takes advantage of the high-quality produce and products of the Bluegrass state with his ingredient-driven American regional cuisine at 8UP. Whether lounging al fresco, or enjoying the dining room, guests can select from an array of options, including craft and classic cocktails, bar snacks, small plates and seasonal entrées. 8UP is open Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.; and Saturday through Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. for breakfast; and Monday through Thursday 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

For more information call (502) 631-4180 visit 8uplouisville.com .