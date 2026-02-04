Valentine’s Under the Stars at Morehead State University

A special holiday event, Valentine’s Under the Stars, is on Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MSU Space Science Center.

The evening begins with a gourmet four-course meal served tableside. Then features a planetarium show, live guided night sky tour, telescope viewing, and up-close looks at celestial wonders.

Tickets are $190 per couple, and reservations are required.  

For more info, contact the Star Theater at moreheadstate.edu/events/2026/02/star-theater-valentines-under-the-stars-2025, email star.theater@moreheadstate.edu, or call 240-422-0546. 

