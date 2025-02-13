Valentine’s Under the Stars at Morehead State's Star Theater

A unique experience is coming to Morehead State University's Star Theater. A special holiday event, Valentine’s Under the Stars, is on Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MSU Space Science Center. The evening begins with a gourmet four-course meal served tableside: ·

Appetizer: Crostini with pickled vegetables.

Soup or Entrée: Cheesy cream of cauliflower soup or coffee-braised beef short ribs.

Wine Pairings: Carefully selected wine to complement each course.

Dessert: Panna cotta with roasted stone fruit, accompanied by coffee.

Tickets are $175 per couple, and reservations are required. For more info, contact the Star Theater at www.moreheadstate.edu/star-theater, email star.theater@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9593

