Valentine’s Under the Stars at Morehead State's Star Theater   

A unique experience is coming to Morehead State University's Star Theater.  A special holiday event, Valentine’s Under the Stars, is on Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MSU Space Science Center.  The evening begins with a gourmet four-course meal served tableside: ·        

  • Appetizer: Crostini with pickled vegetables. 
  • Soup or Entrée: Cheesy cream of cauliflower soup or coffee-braised beef short ribs. 
  • Wine Pairings: Carefully selected wine to complement each course. 
  • Dessert: Panna cotta with roasted stone fruit, accompanied by coffee. 

 Tickets are $175 per couple, and reservations are required.    For more info, contact the Star Theater at www.moreheadstate.edu/star-theater, email star.theater@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9593

 For more information, visit  moreheadstate.edu/startheater, email   startheater@moreheadstate.edu  or call   606-783-9593.

