Valentine’s Under the Stars at Morehead State's Star Theater
Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
A unique experience is coming to Morehead State University's Star Theater. A special holiday event, Valentine’s Under the Stars, is on Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MSU Space Science Center. The evening begins with a gourmet four-course meal served tableside: ·
- Appetizer: Crostini with pickled vegetables.
- Soup or Entrée: Cheesy cream of cauliflower soup or coffee-braised beef short ribs.
- Wine Pairings: Carefully selected wine to complement each course.
- Dessert: Panna cotta with roasted stone fruit, accompanied by coffee.
Tickets are $175 per couple, and reservations are required. For more info, contact the Star Theater at www.moreheadstate.edu/star-theater, email star.theater@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9593
