Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements

Join Elements Clay Studio for this fantasticly fun and messy VALENTINES DAY MIXED MEDIA painting session for adults. Take a close look at all that awesome texture. There is a reason this painting is called "WADS OF LOVE" and It will all make sense when we get started . All are welcome.....singles, couples, friends. This is easily made into a couples paint and perfect for those who want to learn a fun new technique. , 16 X 20 canvas Pizza and nonalcoholic drinks will be included. You will get messy in this class so dress appropriately

For more information call (502) 357-0093.