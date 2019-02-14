Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements

to Google Calendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00

Elements Clay Studio 1210 Bonds Mill Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements

Celebrate Valentines Day at Elements

Join Elements Clay Studio for this fantasticly fun and messy VALENTINES DAY MIXED MEDIA painting session for adults. Take a close look at all that awesome texture. There is a reason this painting is called "WADS OF LOVE" and It will all make sense when we get started . All are welcome.....singles, couples, friends. This is easily made into a couples paint and perfect for those who want to learn a fun new technique. , 16 X 20 canvas Pizza and nonalcoholic drinks will be included. You will get messy in this class so dress appropriately

For more information call (502) 357-0093.

Info
Elements Clay Studio 1210 Bonds Mill Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Day Mixed Media Canvas Painting Class At Elements - 2019-02-14 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Submit Yours