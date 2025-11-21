Elements Clay Studio Pottery Party for our Furry Friends

Spread a little holiday cheer with our furry friends at Life house for Animals!

ORNAMENT PAINTING @ LIFE HOUSE FOR ANIMALS

Join in on the FUN and HELP our Furry Friends

Elements CLay Studio will be at LIFE house on FRIDAY NOV 21 @ 6:30PM for an Ornament painting event. (14 Fido Court Frankfort KY 40601 )Your $30 ticket includes 2 Ceramic ornaments to paint and Light refreshments. Want to paint more than 2? GREAT, we will have extras for sell. LIFE house will receive a portion of all pottery painted. YAY!!!!Seating is limited so HURRY and reserve your seat.Your pieces will be fired and returned to LIFE house for pick up in 1-1.5 weeks.

For more information call (502) 357-0093.