Valentines Day at Red Herring

Google Calendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00

Red Herring 1757 Frankfort Ave Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky

Valentines Day at Red Herring

A romantic multi-course Valentine’s Day tasting menu that includes one cocktail takes place on Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 14. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

For Valentine’s Day, chef Coronado’s carefully crafted six-course tasting menu for you and your loved one features diverse dishes that will appease any palate. Guests can expect elaborate plates such as oyster shooters in a champagne broth, watermelon salad with Luxardo gel, ricotta tortellini with arugula pesto, Catalan seared salmon roulade with avocado brulée and PB&J with puff pastry and blueberry jam. Walk-in seating will be available and reservations are not needed for dinner.

About Red Herring:

Red Herring, 1757 Frankfort Ave., is the place to go for everything from coffee to cocktails to locally-sourced, scratch-made meals in Louisville. Award-winning bar manager Clay Livingston’s menu features 100 classic mixed drinks, original recipes,  wine and regional craft beers. Chef Jacob Coronado cooks up scratch-made brunch, lunch and dinner options that pair perfectly with any drink. Popular bites include “Southern calamari,” better known as crispy chicken skins, and The Burger with pimento cheese on a house-made ketchup bun. Located in the historic Hilltop Theater, Red Herring is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information visit RedHerringLou.com 

Info
Red Herring 1757 Frankfort Ave Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Day at Red Herring - 2018-02-10 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Submit Yours