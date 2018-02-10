Valentines Day at Red Herring

A romantic multi-course Valentine’s Day tasting menu that includes one cocktail takes place on Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 14. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

For Valentine’s Day, chef Coronado’s carefully crafted six-course tasting menu for you and your loved one features diverse dishes that will appease any palate. Guests can expect elaborate plates such as oyster shooters in a champagne broth, watermelon salad with Luxardo gel, ricotta tortellini with arugula pesto, Catalan seared salmon roulade with avocado brulée and PB&J with puff pastry and blueberry jam. Walk-in seating will be available and reservations are not needed for dinner.

About Red Herring:

Red Herring, 1757 Frankfort Ave., is the place to go for everything from coffee to cocktails to locally-sourced, scratch-made meals in Louisville. Award-winning bar manager Clay Livingston’s menu features 100 classic mixed drinks, original recipes, wine and regional craft beers. Chef Jacob Coronado cooks up scratch-made brunch, lunch and dinner options that pair perfectly with any drink. Popular bites include “Southern calamari,” better known as crispy chicken skins, and The Burger with pimento cheese on a house-made ketchup bun. Located in the historic Hilltop Theater, Red Herring is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information visit RedHerringLou.com