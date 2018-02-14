Valentines Day at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Valentines Day at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Our Valentine's Day signature event is back. From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Master Distiller Shane Baker will take 13 couples on a tour of the distillery and visit to the barrelhouse for a tasting of our Bourbon and Rye Whiskey. Everyone will receive a Glencairn glass.

If you are interested, please respond quickly. The event is limited to 13 couples and nine couples have reserved their spot. Cost is $50 per couple. 

For more information call 859-402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
859-402-8707
