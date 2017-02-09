Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves

Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill

Carter Caves is please to have "Red Skelton: Remembered" for the 2018 Valentines Dinner Theater. Enjoy a wonderful buffet from Tierney's Cavern and then sit back and enjoy as Mr. Jennings B. Barnett brings to life the jokes and pantomimes of Red Skelton. Red Skelton made his radio debut in 1936. In 1938 he aired his own radio show which ran for 15 years. In 1950 “The Red Skelton Show” was born and ran for 20 Consecutive years, never leaving the list of the country’s top ten shows. Additionally, Skelton appeared in 48 motion pictures, 22 in which he starred. Throughout his life of entertainment he performed before the Queen of England, eight US Presidents, and in three private showings for Popes. Show times are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:00pm. Seating will begin at 6:45pm. The cost for the dinner and show is $39.99 (plus tax) per person. We are also offering a package that includes the dinner, show and an overnight stay in Lewis Caveland Lodge for just $131.95 + tax for two people.

For more information call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov