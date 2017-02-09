Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves

to Google Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves

Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill

Carter Caves is please to have "Red Skelton: Remembered" for the 2018 Valentines Dinner Theater. Enjoy a wonderful buffet from Tierney's Cavern and then sit back and enjoy as Mr. Jennings B. Barnett brings to life the jokes and pantomimes of Red Skelton. Red Skelton made his radio debut in 1936. In 1938 he aired his own radio show which ran for 15 years. In 1950 “The Red Skelton Show” was born and ran for 20 Consecutive years, never leaving the list of the country’s top ten shows. Additionally, Skelton appeared in 48 motion pictures, 22 in which he starred. Throughout his life of entertainment he performed before the Queen of England, eight US Presidents, and in three private showings for Popes.  Show times are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:00pm.  Seating will begin at 6:45pm.  The cost for the dinner and show is $39.99 (plus tax) per person.  We are also offering a package that includes the dinner, show and an overnight stay in Lewis Caveland Lodge for just $131.95 + tax for two people.

For more information call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164 View Map
Food & Drink
606-286-4411
to Google Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Dinner Theater at Carter Caves - 2017-02-09 18:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Tuesday

December 26, 2017

Wednesday

December 27, 2017

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Saturday

December 30, 2017

Submit Yours