Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty

The Filson Historical Society will host the Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theater. Featuring “New York Times” bestselling author Katherine Howe and the book she wrote with Anderson Cooper, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” this interview style lecture will be moderated by Richard Clay, President and CEO of the Filson.

The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theater, 501 West Main St., Louisville. Tickets are free for Filson members and $26.33 for non-members (taxes and fees included). Tickets for this event must be purchased from The Kentucky Center Ticket Service. Please call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org for tickets. Initiated in 1993 as a memorial to the life of Gertrude Polk Brown and made possible by the generous support of her children, Dace Brown Stubbs and G. Garvin Brown III. The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series has brought both nationally and internationally recognized historians and journalists to Louisville, many of them Pulitzer Prize winners. Speakers are selected based on their overall excellence in research, writing, and speaking and are not restricted to historians. The Filson hosts up to five lectures per year in this series.

