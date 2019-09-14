Vanilla Ice with Tone Loc at Lu-Ray Amphitheater

We're throwing a '90s party and YOU are invited!

Vanilla Ice with special guests TONE LOC and DJ SHAY

>GA: $24.50

>VIP Reserved: $34.50

>VIP Meet n Greet Package: $134.50 (Only 32 Available)

--->Vanilla Ice Meet & Greet Package includes:

• One premium reserved ticket located in the first row

• Exclusive aftershow meet & greet with Vanilla Ice

• Personal photograph with Vanilla Ice

• Official Vanilla Ice meet & greet laminate

• Limited availability

The iconic Robert Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice exploded on the Rap/Pop music scene in 1990/91 selling 10 million albums in 4 months and hitting number one on the Billboard charts with the number one single “Ice Ice Baby and number one album positions. His worldwide album sales are over 15 million and individual songs total over 160 million and are still selling.

Vanilla Ice won 2 MTV Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and was nominated for a Grammy. Vanilla Ice has starred or appeared in the movies Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, Cool As Ice, The Helix Loaded, The New Guy, The Bros, Big Money Hustlas, That’s My Boy and coming soon

Tone-Loc (born Anthony Smith) soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song "Wild Thing" (using a sample from Van Halen's "Jamie's Cryin'") a massive hit. The song was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, as was the second single smash, "Funky Cold Medina." The album Loc-ed After Dark became the second rap release ever to top the pop charts. Tone-Loc expanded his horizons into acting in 1992 and 1993, appearing a few times on the Fox sitcom Roc. He was also in the films Posse and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and in 1991 returned to recording with Cool Hand Loc.

For more information call (270) 754-5097 or visit LuRayAmp.com