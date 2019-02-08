Variety Love Songs at Badgett Playhouse

Badgett Playhouse 1838 Jh Obryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045

Variety Love Songs at Badgett Playhouse

All your favorite love songs from all the Badgett Playhouse productions in one show!!

Start dateFebruary 8, 2019

Start time7:00 pm

For more information call 1-888-362-4223 visit badgettplayhouse.com

Badgett Playhouse 1838 Jh Obryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
