Vault in the Ville at Fourth Street Live!
Come out and see some amazing athletes at "Vault in the Ville" !
Olympic Pole Vaulters will be on our street showing off their skills, raising money for Louisville Youth Training Center, and having a great time!
All ages welcome!
Friday June 30th 6-9PM
Saturday July 1st 9-9PM (times subject to change)
For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events
Fourth Street Live! 400 S. 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
