Vault in the Ville at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! 400 S. 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Come out and see some amazing athletes at "Vault in the Ville" !

Olympic Pole Vaulters will be on our street showing off their skills, raising money for Louisville Youth Training Center, and having a great time!

All ages welcome!

Friday June 30th 6-9PM

Saturday July 1st 9-9PM (times subject to change)

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events

Visit Event Website

502-584-7170

