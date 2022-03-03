Velocity Irish Dance at the Norton Center

Velocity is the next generation in Irish tap, breaking away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced, and edgy, driven by passion and pride! Led by Guinness World Record holder for The Fastest Feet in the World, James Devine, and five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney and joined on stage by a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old-school scratch DJ, it’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before! Two illustrious Irish hoofers come together in an intimate, no-nonsense jam session of impossible scuffles, shuffles, and every time step in between – VELOCITY is a high-octane celebration of the past, present, and future of Irish dance!

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com