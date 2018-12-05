Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel

to Google Calendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel

Join Venture Connectors on Wednesday, Dec. 5, to hear from Dan Issel, retired professional basketball player and president of the Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group LLC, who will share highlights from his career and give an update on the “NBA 2 Louisville” initiative.

RSVPs are required. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting runs from noon-1:15 p.m. The lunch is free to members and $40 for nonmembers.

For more information call (502) 584-9254 or visit ventureconnectors.org

Info
Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Business & Career
to Google Calendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel - 2018-12-05 11:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Wednesday

November 28, 2018

Thursday

November 29, 2018

Friday

November 30, 2018

Saturday

December 1, 2018

Sunday

December 2, 2018

Monday

December 3, 2018

Submit Yours