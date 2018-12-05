Venture Connectors Hosts Dan Issel

Join Venture Connectors on Wednesday, Dec. 5, to hear from Dan Issel, retired professional basketball player and president of the Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group LLC, who will share highlights from his career and give an update on the “NBA 2 Louisville” initiative.

RSVPs are required. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting runs from noon-1:15 p.m. The lunch is free to members and $40 for nonmembers.

For more information call (502) 584-9254 or visit ventureconnectors.org