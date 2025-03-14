Vernissage, An Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Vernissage, An Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC

Vernissage is our ongoing exhibition preview series where guests can meet the artists, enjoy light bites, try our signature cocktail, and connect with Louisville’s art community. Our normal admission prices are honored during Vernissage, meaning KMAC Members get in free!

We’re celebrating the opening of two new exhibitions: "Chico da Silva: Amazônian Legend", A Celebration of Indigenous Art and Cultural Heritage curated by Simon Watson, and "Licia Priest: I Am We", Crafting Community in Paper Tole. Learn more about these shows at kmacmuseum.org/current-exhibitions.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

