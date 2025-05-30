× Expand Rachael Banks. Rachael Banks, "Bummer Lamb", 2022. A girl stands outside a house and holds a black baby lamb.

Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC

The 2025 KMAC Triennial, "where the rivers run muddy and the mountains are bare", will open to the public during Vernissage, our exhibition preview series, on Friday, May 30th from 5-8pm. Guests will be able to meet some of the artists, enjoy light bites, and meet other members of Louisville’s art community. Normal admission prices will be honored during this event, meaning KMAC Members get in free.

"where the rivers run muddy and the mountains are bare" explores artists’ relationship with the natural world and the ways in which we navigate our changing planet amid climate crises and an augmented physical connection to our environment. The exhibition questions how the ever-widening gulf between the real and the virtual can be mediated through artistic practice. Furthermore, the exhibition underscores Kentucky’s striking landscape and identity in the wake of political conflict, resource extraction, and extraordinary weather events.

It is without a doubt that the land we live on informs who we are, and that is especially true of Kentucky. In the years between the 2022 and 2025 Triennial, we have become more aware of the preciousness of our small part of the world, and more resilient than ever before as we face what the future holds.

Artists:

Ada Asenjo

Rachael Banks

Karen Boone

Brennen Cabrera

Debra Clem

Lalana Fedorschak

Lacy Hale

Nathaniel(le) Hendrickson

Harlan Hubbard

Shohei Katayama

Gregory King

Aaron Lubrick

Sara Olshansky

Anne Peabody

Azucena Trejo

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage