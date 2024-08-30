Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC

Celebrate the opening of Exposure Therapy and Jason Yates' solo show during Vernissage, an exhibition preview series. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and music.

Vernissage will be held alongside the reception for All Booked Up, a special KMAC Shop show by Jacque Parsley.

Normal admission prices are honored during this event (Free for KMAC Members, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and free for students and children).

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC - 2024-08-30 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC - 2024-08-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC - 2024-08-30 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC - 2024-08-30 17:00:00 ical