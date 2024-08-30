× Expand KMAC Ralph Eugene Meatyard, "Untitled". c.1960s. Silver gelatin print.

Vernissage, an Exhibition Preview Series at KMAC

Celebrate the opening of Exposure Therapy and Jason Yates' solo show during Vernissage, an exhibition preview series. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and music.

Vernissage will be held alongside the reception for All Booked Up, a special KMAC Shop show by Jacque Parsley.

Normal admission prices are honored during this event (Free for KMAC Members, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and free for students and children).

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage