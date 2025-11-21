× Expand Scotty Milks A person in KMAC's galleries looking at art.

Vernissage, an exhibition preview series at KMAC

Want to be among the first to see the new exhibitions? Come to Vernissage, our exhibition preview series, on Friday, November 21st from 5-8 PM. Guests can meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and hang out with Louisville’s art community. Admission is $8 at the door, and KMAC Members get in free!

KMAC will be celebrating the opening of "Bug Bites", a solo show by Trey Abdella, and "Crafting in Miniature". In addition, guests will be able to see a special KMAC Shop exhibition featuring work by Lonnie & Twyla Money.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org