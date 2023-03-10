× Expand KMAC Museum Vernissage is Friday, March 10, 2023!

Vernissage: An Exhibition Launch Party

Please join us for Vernissage: An Exhibition Launch Party open to the public on Friday, March 10, 2023 starting at 5:00 p.m. Vernissage gives the public a chance to view the artwork before the show officially opens. This Vernissage will celebrate the opening of the Korea Fiber Art 2023 Louisville show and Holding Pattern: A group show co-curated by members of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage