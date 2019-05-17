Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg

to Google Calendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00

Vertigo Bungee 1539 Tyrone Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg

Vertigo Bungee's 2019 bungee jumping season begins the third weekend of May. Check their website for this year's dates and to reserve your spot to dive from the top of the 240-foot-tall Young's High Bridge, which spans the Kentucky River adjacent to the Wild Turkey distillery. it's an experience that attracts people from throughout the eastern United States.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit vertigobungee.net

Info
Vertigo Bungee 1539 Tyrone Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg - 2019-05-17 00:00:00