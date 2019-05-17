× Expand Kendall Clinton - Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission A bungee jumper dives from atop the Young's High Bridge.

Vertigo Bungee Jumping in Lawrenceburg

Vertigo Bungee's 2019 bungee jumping season begins the third weekend of May. Check their website for this year's dates and to reserve your spot to dive from the top of the 240-foot-tall Young's High Bridge, which spans the Kentucky River adjacent to the Wild Turkey distillery. it's an experience that attracts people from throughout the eastern United States.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit vertigobungee.net