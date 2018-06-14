Veteran US Foreign Service Officer Louis Sell

In From Washington to Moscow, veteran US Foreign Service officer Louis Sell traces the history of US–Soviet relations between 1972 and 1991 and explains why the Cold War came to an abrupt end. Drawing heavily on archival sources and memoirs, as well as his own experiences, Sell vividly describes events from the perspectives of American and Soviet participants.

He also shows how the USSR’s rapid and humiliating collapse helped set the foundation for Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.

The event is free, but tickets are required

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org