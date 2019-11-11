Veteran's Day at Kentucky Historical Society

The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) is offering free admission for veterans and active-duty military to the Kentucky History Center and Museums in Frankfort for Veterans Day on Monday, November 11.

Join us to commemorate Veteran’s Day with special activities and tours at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, the Kentucky Military History Museum, and the Old State Capitol. For a listing of planned activities and events, click here for more information.

• Challenge yourself with a Scavenger Hunt in the Kentucky Military History Museum, a museum that gives guests a greater appreciation and understanding of the sacrifice Kentuckians have made for their country.

• 11:00 a.m. tour the Old State Capitol

Delve into the politics of the tumultuous 19th-century by touring this National Historic Landmark that served as Kentucky’s capitol and was the setting for lively political debates as lawmakers grappled with such issues of the day as slavery and war.

• 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Beyond the Exhibit Tour

Experience the thrill of connecting with the artifacts and documents that tell stories of Kentucky’s veterans. Go with us for an hour-long tour into our storage areas to see and hear about items from the Civil War through the modern era.

• 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Stories from our Heroes

Catch a glimpse of the challenges faced by military families through letters exchanged between those in military service and their loved ones back at home.

• Venerable Veterans

Letter writing station where you can send notes of appreciation and encouragement to veterans.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/veterans-day-activities/