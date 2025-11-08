Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Thomas Tower Park
to
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
×
Fort Thomas, KY
Veterans Day
Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Thomas Tower Park
We will be honoring our men and women in uniform on Saturday, November 8 at the Vietnam veterans Memorial in Tower Park. Join us at 10am in the Amory for coffee and then followed by the ceremony at 11am.
For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org
Info
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Outdoor