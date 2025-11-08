Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Thomas Tower Park

Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Thomas Tower Park

We will be honoring our men and women in uniform on Saturday, November 8 at the Vietnam veterans Memorial in Tower Park. Join us at 10am in the Amory for coffee and then followed by the ceremony at 11am.

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org

