Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Veterans Day Ceremony in Madisonville

Join the us as we celebrate veterans at the Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be streamed on the City of Madisonville Facebook Page.

*In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Room, 56 North Main St.

For more information call 270-824-2100. 

Info

Outdoor, Talks & Readings
270-824-2100
