Veterans Day Parade in Bowling Green

The 2019 Veterans Parade will take place on November 9th beginning at 10:00 am. The parade will start and end near Circus Square Park, traveling up College Street, turning left onto 10th Avenue, then left onto State Street, and ending at 6th and State Street.

This event is free to all ages.

For more information visit visitbgky.com/event/veterans-day-parade/1020/