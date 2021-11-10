Veterans Day at Campbellsville University

Dr. Joseph Budd, associate professor of criminal justice at Campbellsville University, will speak at Campbellsville University’s Veterans Day chapel at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville. Budd, who also serves as the program coordinator for the Master’s in Justice Studies program, teaches at the university’s Louisville Education Center.

Budd joined the United States Air Force in 1987 following graduation from high school. Budd was an A-10 attack aircraft mechanic during his time in the Air Force and served in the first Gulf War. Budd also served three tours in Kuwait as part of Operation Southern Watch. Budd ended his service in October 2001 with an honorable discharge, having received the following recognitions: Air Force Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters (OLC), Air Force Achievement Medal with two OLCs, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education with one OLC, National Defense Service Medal, USAF Overseas Service Long Tour, South West Asia Service Medal with one service star, USAF Training Ribbon, USAF Longevity Service Award with two OLCs, USAF Good Conduct Medal with four OLCs, USAF Outstanding Unit Award with one silver OLC.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu