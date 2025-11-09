× Expand WTTL Radio Veterans Salute Info Graphic

Veterans Salute to Service in Madisonville

Honoring our hometown heroes before the parade with this free event

- Brothers Bar-B-Que sandwiches, chips, drinks, coffee & hot cocoa

- Live patriotic music by Ray Ligon

- A plaque presentation honoring a veteran

- Special swag bags for veterans (free to the first 50 veterans)

- A chance to nominate a hero for next year