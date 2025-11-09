Veterans Salute to Service in Madisonville

WTTL Radio 265 South Main Street, Kentucky



Honoring our hometown heroes before the parade with this free event 

- Brothers Bar-B-Que sandwiches, chips, drinks, coffee & hot cocoa

- Live patriotic music by Ray Ligon

- A plaque presentation honoring a veteran

- Special swag bags for veterans (free to the first 50 veterans)

- A chance to nominate a hero for next year

