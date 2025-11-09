Veterans Salute to Service in Madisonville
265 South Main Street, Kentucky
WTTL Radio
Veterans Salute Info Graphic
Veterans Salute to Service in Madisonville
Honoring our hometown heroes before the parade with this free event
- Brothers Bar-B-Que sandwiches, chips, drinks, coffee & hot cocoa
- Live patriotic music by Ray Ligon
- A plaque presentation honoring a veteran
- Special swag bags for veterans (free to the first 50 veterans)
- A chance to nominate a hero for next year
265 South Main Street, Kentucky
