Victorian Christmas Tea at Nunnlea House

Join us for a step back in time to a more genteel era when ladies enjoyed the repast of a Victorian Tea. You will be served with a variety of tasty savories, scones, and sweets. You will also be invited to try an assortment of teas as well as a featured tea.

For reservations please call Kathleen at 267-8780. Seating is limited and tables for two will be asked to share.

For more information call (502) 267-8780 or visit nunnlea.org