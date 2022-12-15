Victorian Crafts at Liberty Hall

Get into the spirit while someone else does the clean-up. Learn how to make Christmas crackers, "gilded" walnuts and aromatic pomanders in this low-key evening. All supplies are included (unless you want to bring things to include in your Christmas crackers!) and light refreshments will be served.

About

Liberty Hall Historic Site (LHHS) serves as a learning center that engages the public in exploring the history, politics, social and cultural life in early Kentucky through the homes, gardens, documents, and artifacts of Senator John Brown and his family.

For more information call 502-227-2560 or visit libertyhall.org