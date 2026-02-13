Victorian Secrets Tea & Talk at Waveland

Enjoy an afternoon of tea, gourmet goodies, and a fascinating lecture on what ladies wore during the Victorian Era. Susan Miller, curator at Waveland, unveils the many layers a 19th century woman wore, from the chemise and corset to petticoats, and then the final - an elegant gown. As she builds the silhouette piece by piece, she also explores the fashions, accessories, and social expectations that shaped a woman’s daily life. The result is a charming blend of history and storytelling that brings Victorian dress—and the women who wore it—vividly to life. Cost is $40.00 per person. Reservations are required. Please call 859-272-3611 to book.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov