Vienna Boys Choir at the Carson Center

The internationally renowned Vienna Boys Choir will present a sacred and patriotic music concert on Veterans Day. The angelic-voiced musicians of the Vienna Boys Choir are a choir of boy sopranos and altos based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 1498 by Emperor Maximilian I, the Vienna Boys Choir have been a living tradition for over 500 years and have performed all over the world.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org