Vienna Boys Choir at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 The internationally renowned Vienna Boys Choir will present a sacred and patriotic music concert on Veterans Day.  The angelic-voiced musicians of the Vienna Boys Choir are a choir of boy sopranos and altos based in Vienna, Austria.  Founded in 1498 by Emperor Maximilian I, the Vienna Boys Choir have been a living tradition for over 500 years and have performed all over the world.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
