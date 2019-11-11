Vienna Boys Choir at the Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Vienna Boys Choir at the Carson Center
The internationally renowned Vienna Boys Choir will present a sacred and patriotic music concert on Veterans Day. The angelic-voiced musicians of the Vienna Boys Choir are a choir of boy sopranos and altos based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 1498 by Emperor Maximilian I, the Vienna Boys Choir have been a living tradition for over 500 years and have performed all over the world.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org