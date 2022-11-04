Villain School at Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by The Spotlight Acting School (Intergenerational Age 9-Adult)

Everyone loves a good villain, and in Villain School, your entire cast gets the fun of playing the bad guy... or girl! The Villains’ Institute for Learning Evil (V.I.L.E.) is where all the famous storybook villains go to learn their wicked ways. Like any school, V.I.L.E. has its own social groups: The Monsters, who are always hungry and love to scare people; the Witches, who make a mean brew; the Convicts, who are expert thieves and con artists; and the Misfits, who just don’t fit in. There are also the Evil Geniuses, who rule the school and are at the top of the food chain. But everything is turned upside down when the smart and talented new student, Frank Stein, shows up and challenges the status quo. Things get even worse when he falls head over heels in love... because love is strictly forbidden at Villain School. That’s why Heidi Jekyll, the object of Frank’s desire, wants nothing to do with him. That is, until the potion she concocts for the science fair goes awry, transforming her into a sugary sweet princess. Faced with potential expulsion and certain embarrassment, will the forces of evil ultimately tear them apart, or will true love prevail?

For more information call 859.661.0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com