Vintage “Base Ball” Team To Play at Waveland

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Vintage “Base Ball” Team To Play at Waveland 

Lexington has a new “base ball” team and Waveland State Historic Site will serve as the home field.  

A vintage team playing the 19th century version of “base ball,”

The players will wear period reproduction uniforms and play with equipment made to the standards of the period. They will use the rules, customs and terminology of baseball’s earliest days, creating an educational, historic and fun environment that anyone can enjoy.

Waveland State Historic Site is an antebellum house on the edge of Lexington. Tours are offered Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. The site is closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission for the tours is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for students; children 6 and under are free.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
