Vintage Baseball Game at South Union Shaker Village

Experience baseball like it was played in the late 19th century, when the Canton, Michigan Cornshuckers and the Bluegrass Barons play two seven-inning games on the lawn at South Union Shaker Village.

Saturday March 27

12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children, ages 6-12.

Please bring lawn chairs and feel free to bring snacks and coolers.

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com