Vintage Baseball Game at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Experience baseball like it was played in the late 19th century, when the Canton, Michigan Cornshuckers and the Bluegrass Barons play two seven-inning games on the lawn at South Union Shaker Village.
Saturday March 27
12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children, ages 6-12.
Please bring lawn chairs and feel free to bring snacks and coolers.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com