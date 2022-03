Vintage Baseball Game at South Union Shaker Village

Experience baseball like it was played in the late 19th century, when the Canton, Michigan Cornshuckers and the Bluegrass Barons play two seven-inning games on the lawn at South Union Shaker Village.

Saturday March 1912:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children, ages 6-12.

The Ladybug Fritters and Fries food truck will be available.Please bring lawn chairs!

For more information callĀ 270-542-4167 orĀ visit southunionshakervillage.com