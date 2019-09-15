Vintage Baseball Team To Play at Waveland

Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington is the home field to the only Kentucky Vintage Base Ball team, the Bluegrass Barons! Bring your chair and come enjoy a wonderful day of history, food and of course, the good old American pastime, baseball as it was in the 1860’s!

No reservations needed! Tickets will be located at ticket booth as you enter.

Adults - $5. Children 7 years of age to 12 years old - $2.

DATES & TIMES: All games start at 1 p.m.

4/28-Indianapolis Blues

5/18-Ohio Village Muffins

6/23 Waveland Cup-Black bottom 9, and the Dayton Clodbusters

9/15-Dayton Iron Horses

10/13- The Commonwealth Cup- Moscow Monarchs

Waveland State Historic Site is an antebellum house on the edge of Lexington. Tours are offered Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. The site is closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission for the tours is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for students; children 6 and under are free.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov